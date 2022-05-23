‘Sarah’ told those gathered at the Cross in Chichester about her experience and how therapy saved her.

She said: “It impacted me hugely. I was going to school, but all the abuse was going on. I need some form of control. I couldn’t control anything because I was being controlled by other people all the time.

“I started to not eat, and I felt like a chunk of my identity had gone missing. I also cut myself and started self-harming. I had flashbacks every night and relived the experiences every single day. The flashbacks were the worst for me. But I managed to find some coping strategies through counselling.

High Sheriff James Whitmore at vigil in Chichester

“I knew this would be the end if I didn’t come forward. And I knew that I couldn’t carry on the life that I was living. One day I decided to ask for help and thought: “What’s the worst that could happen?” And I remember that just speaking about it. I am in a good place now thanks to the counselling I received at the Lifecentre.”

The event was organised by Lifecentre, a charity with offices in Chichester, Worthing, and Crawley, which supports those who have had an unwanted sexual experience - as part of ‘#WeCanTalk’.

The campaign’s aim is to encourage survivors to talk about their experiences and seek help, and to encourage others to be willing to listen.

The Mayor of Chichester, cllr John Hughes, Chief Inspector Nick Bowman, District Commander for Arun and Chichester also joined the vigil along with supporters and members of the public.

After hearing from ‘Sarah’ and the High Sheriff, the crowd walked to Priory Park where they took part in a six-minute silence which symbolizes the six women who are raped and sexually abused every day across Sussex.

Kathryn Slatter, CEO of Lifecentre said: “Six minutes will seem like a long time but imagine silently carrying around the trauma of rape or sexual abuse for a six-days, months, years or in some cases a lifetime.

“Many people tell us they fear they won’t be believed, and they talk about the shame they feel, even though what’s happened to them is not their fault. There are many barriers to people coming forward, but we believe survivors deserve to be heard and to get the help they need to begin the recovery process.”

Lifecentre provides support and therapy to anyone, of any gender, who has had an unwanted sexual experience, whether in childhood or adult life.

Lifecentre has a freephone helpline on 0808 802 0808 and text helpline on 07717 989 022.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​