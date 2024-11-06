Village primary school near Horsham reveals plans for extension
Governors of St Andrew’s Church of England Primary School in Nuthurst are currently seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council for the changes.
It is planned to erect a single storey extension to the main school building and replace an existing nursery with a prefabricated single storey nursery building.
Planning permission was previously granted for an extension to the school to provide a staff room but now the school governors want to increase its depth by 1.7m.
They say that the existing nursery does not have sufficient space and facilities it needs. Agents for the school – NJA Town Planning – say in a statement to the council: “A new larger building is proposed to provide a better and more spacious environment to accord with modern teaching methods.”
They add the main school building extension “would ensure a sympathetic addition which would preserve the character and appearance of the main school building and wider conservation area.”
Have you read? Horsham shoppers promised ‘hygge’ on the high street this Christmas as new store opens
Major retailer Aldi announces exact opening date of new Horsham store – and free giveaways for first customers
They conclude: “The proposal would serve to enhance an established village school to ensure that it can continue to provide important educational facilities and a satisfactory learning environment for local children.”