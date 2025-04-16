Village schoolchildren join florist in creating special 'Easter tree'
Pupils at Plaistow and Kirdford Primary School decorated wooden eggs to adorn the branches of the giant tree provided by Kirdford florist Bud and Flower.
Florist owner Chrissy Thornton is always looking for ways to raise money for children in the local area. And the florist helped to raise funds for the village school in collaboration with Plaistow and Kirdford School Association.
School headteacher Charlie King said: "The generosity and community spirit shown by Bud and Flower is truly heartwarming. Seeing all of our children take part in this wonderful Easter project has been incredible.
"The Easter tree is not just a beautiful display, but a symbol of creativity, unity, and the strong connection we have as a village.”
Bud and Flower will have their Easter display on show at their shop in Village Road, Kirdford until April 22.
