Village schoolchildren join florist in creating special 'Easter tree'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Children at a village school have joined with a local florist to create a special ‘Easter tree.’

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils at Plaistow and Kirdford Primary School decorated wooden eggs to adorn the branches of the giant tree provided by Kirdford florist Bud and Flower.

Florist owner Chrissy Thornton is always looking for ways to raise money for children in the local area. And the florist helped to raise funds for the village school in collaboration with Plaistow and Kirdford School Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

School headteacher Charlie King said: "The generosity and community spirit shown by Bud and Flower is truly heartwarming. Seeing all of our children take part in this wonderful Easter project has been incredible.

The Easter tree at Bud and Flower florist in Kirdford with wooden eggs decorated by children at Plaistow and Kirdford Primary School

"The Easter tree is not just a beautiful display, but a symbol of creativity, unity, and the strong connection we have as a village.”

Bud and Flower will have their Easter display on show at their shop in Village Road, Kirdford until April 22.