Villagers fight for 20mph speed limit - to save hedgehogs from being run over

Villagers in Cowfold say that a lot of hedgehogs are being killed or injured because of traffic. Campaigner Gabi Barrett said: “Fourteen have been run over since March.”

Residents want a 20mph limit imposed on the whole of Cowfold with a 40mph limit to the parish boundaries as far as Oakendene, Camelia Botnar, Lower Beeding and Shermanbury.

And a campaign group known as Hedgehogs Of Cowfold wants hedgehog warning signs to be erected on local roads.

Gabi said: “Cowfold is a hedgehog stronghold. They are beloved by all the residents and are a sort of talisman, representing the healthy ecosystem and protective spirit of the community.

"Hedgehogs visit my garden on a nightly basis, many of the villagers here leave food and water for them, and we all try to ensure there are safe spaces where they can shelter.”

And, she added: “I find it heartbreaking that so many hedgehogs are being injured and killed because people are driving too fast and not being vigilant. The poor creatures don't stand a chance."

Hedgehogs of Cowfold founder Amanda Boxall has worked tirelessly to help the injured hedgehogs and has kept a record of every hedgehog that has been killed on Cowfold's roads.

“As a community we all love the hedgehogs,” she said. “We have a thriving community and many of us support feed. I have two resident hedgehogs and sometimes can have as many as six or seven visiting during the night.

"We even have them depicted on our postbox topper at the moment!”

Councillors from both Cowfold Parish Council and Horsham Distinct Council have been working hard with local residents to achieve a speed reduction and West Sussex County Council has identified Cowfold as an accident hot spot.

An additional campaign for speed curbs has been run by Storrington Traffic Group with the support of Cowfold and Storrington and Sullington Parish Councils.The petition is now complete but collected more than 4,000 signatures.

The RSPCA says that road traffic accidents are one of the key reasons for the animals’ decline. The charity says: “Hedgehogs have had to start crossing roads more frequently due to lack of available habitats and their usual routes being blocked off by walls and fences. We encourage building new fences with ‘hedgehog highways’, that is 13cm gaps at the bottom which allows access into and out of gardens.”

Meanwhile, The Wildlife Trust has estimated that 335,000 hedgehogs are killed annually on the roads.

1 . hedgehog-5685275.jpg Villagers in Cowfold are campaigning for a 20mph speed limit to stop hedgehogs from being run over and killed Photo: Pixabay

2 . Gabi Barrett.jpg Cowfold ecological campaigner Gabi Barrett Photo: Contributed

3 . Amanda Boxall.jpg Hedgehogs of Cowfold founder Amanda Boxall Photo: Contributed

4 . Hedgehog postbox topper.jpeg A hedgehog postbox topper in Cowfold where residents are campaigning for speed reductions to save hedgehogs from being run over Photo: Contributed