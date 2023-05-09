People of all ages, and their pet dogs, gathered for fun at Storrington recreation ground to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
There were side stalls galore and plenty of amusements to keep the children happy, including a children’s funfair, barbecue and live music.
A number of organisations helped to stage the event including Storrington Parish Council, Rotary Club, neighbourhood wardens and local businesses.