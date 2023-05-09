Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
34 minutes ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
1 hour ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
2 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
3 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
5 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation

Villagers in Storrington gather for coronation fun

Villagers turned out in force for a Coronation Party held in Storrington on Sunday.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 9th May 2023, 11:51 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:54 BST

People of all ages, and their pet dogs, gathered for fun at Storrington recreation ground to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

There were side stalls galore and plenty of amusements to keep the children happy, including a children’s funfair, barbecue and live music.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read? In pictures: Seven-bedroom house with secluded gardens in one of Horsham’s most historic areas

Most Popular
Villagers in Storrington turned out in force to celebrate the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Photo: Brian BurnsVillagers in Storrington turned out in force to celebrate the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Photo: Brian Burns
Villagers in Storrington turned out in force to celebrate the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Photo: Brian Burns

A number of organisations helped to stage the event including Storrington Parish Council, Rotary Club, neighbourhood wardens and local businesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A funfair helped to keep youngsters amused at a Coronation fun day in Storrington. Photo: Brian BurnsA funfair helped to keep youngsters amused at a Coronation fun day in Storrington. Photo: Brian Burns
A funfair helped to keep youngsters amused at a Coronation fun day in Storrington. Photo: Brian Burns
Related topics:VillagersCharles IIIRotary Club