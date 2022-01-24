The former cabinet minister and leader of the Liberal Democrats was speaking at the festival on Sunday (January 23) about his book Money and Power: The World Leaders Who Changed Economics.

Mr Cable said: "I’ve been to the festival once before for one of my earlier books and I have been to Lewes several times with Norman Baker to campaign in Lewes. So I'm reasonably familiar with the place.

"The last time I came to the Speakers Festival it was really good, it was very well attended and interactive. If you are an ex retired politician like me, book festivals are wonderful places because people have paid to come, they're engaged and you get given good questions. I love the literacy circuit and Lewes is one of the better ones."

The former cabinet minister and leader of the Liberal Democrats was speaking at the festival on Sunday (January 23) about his book Money and Power: The World Leaders Who Changed Economics.

The festival took place at The All Saints Centre this weekend – after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic – and the former secretary of state for Business, Innovation, and Skills was happy to see the literacy event return to the circuit.

He said: " I'm fed up of endless zoom calls and meetings and the fact you can’t engage with an audience means you don’t get any feedback. So it’s a very difficult medium, so the interaction at these festivals are a big event for me. I think people feel incredibly liberated by going to these places and I think Lewes is one of these places."