Vintage tractor run raises hundreds for charity in annual East Sussex tradition

Nearly 150 tractors took part in the annual event which took place in support of St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Vintage tractors dating back to the 1940s, and even some steam engines, began the journey at Burgess Engineering, Heathfield, before setting off on the roughly five mile journey to the Six Bells, Chiddingly.

The event is organised by long time members of the South Eastern Vintage Agricultural Club (SEVAC).

Brian Tompsett, an original SEVAC member, plans the route which is slightly different every year.

The tractor run has grown hugely since the first event in 2006 which saw 30 tractors take part.

This year’s event was the second time money has been raised for charity – with bucket collections for St Wilfred’s Hospice adding up to £316.50.

SEVAC chairman Steve Pike said: "The Boxing Day Tractor Road Run continues to get more popular with 146 attending this year.

“Thanks as always to the SEVAC members who organise the event, it has a great sense of camaraderie and is a fantastic festive social event."

Richard Newman, owner of the Six Bells, provided drinks and a barbecue for the tractor drivers and spectators.

He said a ‘fantastic afternoon [was] had by all’.

