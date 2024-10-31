Virgin Media: '18,000 more homes in Horsham can now access hyperfast broadband'
And, says the company, it means thousands more homes in Horsham can now access its gigabit broadband services for the first time – offering speeds ‘31 times faster than local average.’
Julie Agnew, managing director of Fixed Network Expansion at Virgin Media O2, said: “18,000 more homes in Horsham can now feel the benefit of Virgin Media’s services – with packages that include everything from next generation multigigabit broadband to easy-to-use TV streaming and entertainment services.
“These ultrareliable full fibre to the home broadband connections come with speeds up to 31 times faster than local average – providing total peace of mind that whatever you’re doing online, you’ll never be slowed down by your service.”