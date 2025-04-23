Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A visionary Sussex headteacher who used his retirement lump sum to set up an orphanage has died at the age of 90.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Love led Boundstone Community College in Lancing to achieve a consistently high standard for decades, with an excellent reputation for both academic and musical achievements.

He joined Boundstone in 1967 as deputy head and was then headteacher from 1970 until he retired in 1994.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He and his wife Heidy had three children, Sylvia, Chris and Martin, who were all educated at Boundstone.

Stephen Love on his on 90th birthday in August 2024

Heidy, who was born in Switzerland, was a social worker in Shoreham, later moving to Haywards Heath.

After retirement, they founded The Love Trust for Indian Children In Need with two friends from Indian, helping to set up an orphanage for abandoned babies in Buldana. Stephen donated his lump sum payment from retiring as headteacher at Boundstone.

He was also one of the founders of leading national charity The Disabled Housing Trust, based in Burgess Hill and now known as Brainkind, and served on the board of World Wide Fund for Nature as an educationalist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also served as an education representative with West Sussex County Council but unsuccessfully fought three Parliamentary elections as a Labour candidate.

Stephen and Heidy Love, celebrating their golden wedding in September 2006

A lifelong supporter of Manchester United, Stephen's hobbies included football, birdwatching and gardening.

Stephen is survived by his wife Heidy. They were married for more than 68 years and loved spending time with family at their home near Henfield. Daughter Sylvia said Stephen adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren.