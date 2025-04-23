Visionary Sussex headteacher who used retirement money to set up an orphanage dies aged 90
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Stephen Love led Boundstone Community College in Lancing to achieve a consistently high standard for decades, with an excellent reputation for both academic and musical achievements.
He joined Boundstone in 1967 as deputy head and was then headteacher from 1970 until he retired in 1994.
He and his wife Heidy had three children, Sylvia, Chris and Martin, who were all educated at Boundstone.
Heidy, who was born in Switzerland, was a social worker in Shoreham, later moving to Haywards Heath.
After retirement, they founded The Love Trust for Indian Children In Need with two friends from Indian, helping to set up an orphanage for abandoned babies in Buldana. Stephen donated his lump sum payment from retiring as headteacher at Boundstone.
He was also one of the founders of leading national charity The Disabled Housing Trust, based in Burgess Hill and now known as Brainkind, and served on the board of World Wide Fund for Nature as an educationalist.
He also served as an education representative with West Sussex County Council but unsuccessfully fought three Parliamentary elections as a Labour candidate.
A lifelong supporter of Manchester United, Stephen's hobbies included football, birdwatching and gardening.
Stephen is survived by his wife Heidy. They were married for more than 68 years and loved spending time with family at their home near Henfield. Daughter Sylvia said Stephen adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.