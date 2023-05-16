Regulars at an iconic village Sussex pub will be picking up more than a pint on Friday May 19 they will also have the chance to pick up a bargain and help two very good causes at the same time.

The Sportsman Inn in the village of Amberley in West Sussex has one of the best views in the county – with a panoramic vista across the wildbrooks. But this week it also boasts one of the best selections of donated goods which are being auctioned on Friday at 7pm.

There are more than 60 lots coming under the auctioneer’s gavel including fine champagne, an outing and lunch for two in a 1930 Alfa Romeo, cream tea for four at Amberley Castle, a unique film screening for 13 at one of the smallest cinemas in the world, a bottle of 1967 St Emilion, along with wonderful paintings, furniture, overnight stays, and other treats.

Everyone is welcome to come along and pick up a bargain.

Lee and Sophie Forbes, landlords of The Sportsman Inn, Amberley, with regulars Judy and Roger Agate

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are more than 60 lots being auctioned for charity this Friday (May 19) evening at the Sportsman Inn, Amberley.

The proceeds are being distributed equally between the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria, and the more recent victims of a devastating cyclone in Malawi – Amberley has a long-time link with the country through its Malawi Schools Project.