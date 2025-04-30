Visitors flock to East Sussex beach as temperatures soar across the county

The Met Office said the highest recorded April temperature was in 1949 when Camden Square in London recorded 29.4°C on April 16. The highest May temperature recorded was 32.8°C on May 22, 1922, also in Camden Square, London.

Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Thursday looks set to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures climbing notably above the seasonal average. Overnight temperatures will also be very high in places. It’s possible national and station records for daytime and overnight temperatures may be broken, but it’s unclear at this point whether heatwave criteria will be reached in some of the lower category areas which require temperatures to reach 25°C or above for three consecutive days. The far north will always see cooler conditions, with these more seasonal temperatures likely spreading erratically south later in the week.”