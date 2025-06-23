Visitors get into summer spirit as Summer in Little Chelsea returns to Eastbourne

The annual event took place on Saturday, June 21.

From 10am to 5pm, Grove Road and South Street was transformed into a free summer festival.

With stalls selling everything from toys and cakes to handmade gifts and a wide variety of refreshments, plus a packed schedule of live entertainment, the event’s organiser said it was ‘the highlight of the summer calendar’.

A sports park also opened up in part of South Street, where young athletes could have-a-go at the football penalty shoot-out or try their hand at tennis with free coaching sessions.

1 . Summer in Little Chelsea 2025 Summer in Little Chelsea 2025 Photo: Staff

2 . Summer in Little Chelsea 2025 Summer in Little Chelsea 2025 Photo: Staff

3 . Summer in Little Chelsea 2025 Summer in Little Chelsea 2025 Photo: Staff

4 . Summer in Little Chelsea 2025 Summer in Little Chelsea 2025 Photo: Staff