Visually impaired student from Lewes meets HRH the Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace celebration

A severely visually impaired student was thrilled to meet His Royal Highness Prince Edward, The Duke of Edinburgh, at a Buckingham Palace celebration.

Maddie Hutchison, 20, was celebrated at the event on Monday, May 12.

The celebration was one of four that took place over two days at the Palace to recognise more than 8,000 young people who have shown perseverance and creativity to complete their Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s (DofE) Award.

Maddie said: “Meeting HRH the Duke of Edinburgh was an honour and a memory I will cherish forever. I feel so lucky and proud that I had the opportunity to meet and speak with him about my Gold Award. He was very easy to chat with, and he seemed genuinely interested in my DofE journey, especially that it had led to me studying wildlife conservation at university because of my volunteering experiences. The highlight of my conversation was when I made him laugh about me falling in the mud during my expedition.”

Maddie said doing her DofE gave her the confidence to go to Liverpool John Moore’s University where she is studying wildlife conservation.

The DofE, who told the Express about Maddie’s achievement, said Maddie was exposed to ‘all aspects of animal welfare’ for her Gold Volunteering section during her time at Drusilla’s Park Zoo. She volunteered in the sloth, bat, lorikeet and lemur enclosures and answered visitors’ questions about the animals. Maddie also shared her knowledge with children in the Discovery Centre and taught them about conservation.

Maddie said: “My volunteering awakened my interest in conservation, so I decided to do a conservation Residential. This meant that I learnt to camera trap animals and how to build a wall to watch badgers from trees and other materials we found on the floor of the woods. At the end of the week, I also gained my John Muir Conservation Award, and I made lots of new friends.”

A DofE spokesperson explained: “A Gold DofE programme is a non-competitive personal challenge, open to all young people, which takes a minimum of 12 months to complete. Young people build their own programmes with activities in five sections – Physical, Skills, Volunteering, a five-day Residential and a four-day Expedition.”

Maddie lived in Argentina as a child so she improved her Spanish for her Skills section, which helped her reconnect with family liviing in Mexico and Chile. She said: “This part of the Award allowed me to get my Spanish back on track as I had been back in England for more than 10 years and not used it much during this time.”

Maddie’s DofE leader worked with her to adapt the programme to her visual impairments, which meant having an enlarged map for her expedition. Maddie said: “Apart from the enlarged map, I didn’t have any other adaptations, I’m used to not being able to see very well so I generally am used to just getting on with it, although I did fall over a couple of times on the expedition as the ground was very uneven!”

Former Paralympian Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson DBE, presenter Roman Kemp, JLS star JB Gill and other celebrities gave speeches at the Buckingham Palace event this year.