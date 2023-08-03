'Vital support' for women is at risk in Bognor Regis as charity launches fundraising appeal

Lack of funding, rising costs and increased demand have put a Bognor Regis-based women’s charity at risk, a spokesperson has said following the launch of an urgent costs appeal.

A spokesperson for My Sisters’ House, based in Bognor Regis and Chichester, claims the charity has had no choice but to launch a crowdfunding appeal in order to meet ever-increasing costs.

Set up in 2014 by a small group of women from their kitchen table, the charity supported 1325 new clients last year and numbers continue to grow. So far in 2023, demand for the charity has increased by 52 per cent, with more than 600 people claiming support each month, which means the team is having to do more with less.

Starting the fundraiser earlier this week, organisers hope to raise £15,000 by the end of the month. It’s a figure which, they say, will help them continue to provide vital support to women all over Chichester and Arun District.

My Sisters' House centre in Bognor Regis. Photo: My Sisters' House

The money will go towards simple, every day running costs; things like utility bills, repairs, maintenance, staffing, administration and more, but also towards providing a range of important services to the women they work with.

"Without funding we also can’t do the things that help make clients feel safe, comfortable and valued – for example offering a warm welcoming space and a hot drink on a cold day or switching on an electric fan in summer,” the appeal says. “We can’t give them as much practical help either, like printing important documents, covering the cost of a sandwich for a women disclosing abuse to the police, or providing colouring pencils and paper to keep her child occupied.”

To access the online appeal and donate, click here. All donations up to £250 will be price matched by the Aviva Community Fund.

Lucy Budge, chief executive of My Sisters’ House said: “There’s been a huge increase in women needing help with everything from emergency toiletries and domestic abuse support, to counselling and finance advice.