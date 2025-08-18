VJ Day: my small part in making a wish come true by tracking down a Billingshurst reverend

“Mayor of Brighton and Hove Amanda Grimshaw here.” An amazing set of events started with a phone call on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mayor had organised a VJ Service of Reflection and wanted to make it personal so she reached out for the stories of residents.

There followed the remarkable tale of Mrs Anne Bawden.

A Shanghai resident as a child, Anne and her family had been moved into a Japanese camp where she lived from the age of 12 to 16 (or ‘going on 25’) as she puts it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Anne Bawden, Brighton and Hove Mayor Amanda Grimshaw and the Rev Canon Andrew Pearson

When Anne and the thousands of other prisoners were set free by the British Army she was told not to share her story, she would get no sympathy after what Britain had suffered.

So she kept quiet but through her life always wanted to meet someone from the camp she could talk to about her experiences there.

Through the wonders of the internet, Mayor Amanda had found the story of the Rev Canon Andrew Pearson from Billingshurst who had also been in the Lunghua camp – although it later transpired knew nothing of the posting/

Now Sussex World had published a story about Andrew several years ago so Amanda wondered if we had contact details….

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I just knew we wouldn’t have any longer but I said I would see what I could do.

Of course the reporter who wrote that story had moved on years ago – and I doubt would have had a phone number anyway.

Feelers I put out brought back zilch.

I kept trawling the internet. And then out of nowhere popped up a page of names and addresses with the very number I needed on it, like some sort of miracle.

Amanda was overjoyed.

Thursday morning. Amanda calls. They have been ringing and ringing that number and had no response. But they would keep trying.

Thursday night I missed a couple of calls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday morning, They got him! He answered the phone last night and he was going to be at the service that afternoon. Could I come?

“Where is it,” I asked.

St Helen’s Church, Hangleton. The church at the end of the road where I grew up and my parents lived until they died in recent years. You could see if from their windows

The church where I was christened, my sister married, the church hall where I had my 18th, my sister had her evening wedding reception and the vicar’s daughter was in my class at school.

You couldn’t make it all up.

So at 4pm I sat in that very church listening to the story of Anne, in a service by the Mayor’s chaplain, with the Deputy Lieutenant of East Sussex Michael Bedingfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And afterwards I chatted to Anne and Andrew in the church hall and discovered more about their early life behind barbed wire – Andrew’s first memories as he went into the camp as a baby and left at aged five.

There had been an emotional first meeting of the pair earlier that day.

Anne told me she had written a letter to Andrew with just his name and Billingshurst on it and it had arrived at his address the previous afternoon – just before he picked up the phone call.

I felt very honoured to play a small part in bringing them together and helping Anne’s wish come true.