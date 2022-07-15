Voluntary Action Arun & Chichester celebrates 10th anniversary

The special presentation was created for the occasion to demonstrate the support some of the member organisations have received over the past decade and the impact this has had.

The meeting was part of an anniversary lunch at Midhurst Methodist Church on Wednesday, July 13, with guests including West Sussex Deputy Lieutenant Neil Hart, High Sheriff of West Sussex James Whitmore, representatives from Chichester and Arun district councils, Chichester mayor Julian Joy, Littlehampton mayor Jill Long and representatives from Sussex Community Foundation.

Sue Holmes, chair of VAAC trustees, said: "We always look forward to our AGM as it’s an opportunity to meet up with lots of our members and partners and to reflect on the past year. However, this year it was extra special as we celebrated our 10th birthday and were able to look back over the past 10 years of VAAC and celebrate not only our work but also the extraordinary work of our member organisations.

"Charities, community groups and social enterprises deliver so many much-needed services and activities in our local community, and it’s both rewarding and humbling to be able to say that VAAC is a part of that. Thinking about what we’ve collectively achieved over the past decade is really exciting and makes us very proud.”

The organisation supports charities, community groups and social enterprises across Arun and Chichester. The lunch was an opportunity to reflect on the work it has delivered over the past 10 years, since CVS Arunwide and Voluntary & Community Action Chichester District merged to become VAAC in 2012.

The event was opened in spectacular style by Angmering-based charity Cancer United's OutSingCancer choir, which performed a number of songs dedicated to the relationship it has with VAAC and the support it has received. Cancer United also turns 10 this year, so it was a particularly poignant and special performance.