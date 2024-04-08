Volunteer cook required for Phoenix Stroke Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pauline Roadley has been a volunteer cook on Tuesday club days since 2015. She enjoys providing a freshly cooked meal for stroke members as well as being part of the volunteer team. The role involves choosing a menu, ordering the food, preparing and cooking the meals and then tidying up.

Pauline said: "Our stroke members are always grateful, and I receive thanks every week for the food I prepare. I love being part of the club and there is plenty of support from other volunteers when I need it. You do not have to be a cordon bleu chef. This role is fantastic for someone who enjoys cooking and wants to give something back."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stroke member Paul said: "The freshly prepared lunches are a real highlight of the day for me. I enjoy the variety and the wholesome food, as well as sharing a mealtime with other stroke survivors."

Pauline Roadley Tuesday volunteer cook.

Renata Bielinska, Club Supervisor added: "We pride ourselves on being a friendly, fun and supportive club. We are a unique charity with only one member of paid staff. It’s our valued volunteers who provide the day-to-day service to the stroke members."