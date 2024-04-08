Volunteer cook required for Phoenix Stroke Club
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pauline Roadley has been a volunteer cook on Tuesday club days since 2015. She enjoys providing a freshly cooked meal for stroke members as well as being part of the volunteer team. The role involves choosing a menu, ordering the food, preparing and cooking the meals and then tidying up.
Pauline said: "Our stroke members are always grateful, and I receive thanks every week for the food I prepare. I love being part of the club and there is plenty of support from other volunteers when I need it. You do not have to be a cordon bleu chef. This role is fantastic for someone who enjoys cooking and wants to give something back."
Stroke member Paul said: "The freshly prepared lunches are a real highlight of the day for me. I enjoy the variety and the wholesome food, as well as sharing a mealtime with other stroke survivors."
Renata Bielinska, Club Supervisor added: "We pride ourselves on being a friendly, fun and supportive club. We are a unique charity with only one member of paid staff. It’s our valued volunteers who provide the day-to-day service to the stroke members."
If you are interested in volunteering as a cook on Wednesday Club Days please call 01403 268130 or e mail [email protected]