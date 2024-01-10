BREAKING

Volunteer fundraisers have had a successful year supporting Newhaven RNLI

Newhaven Lifeboat Station is supported by two teams of volunteers working to raise funds to save lives at sea, the station's shop and events teams, who have had another successful year.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 10th Jan 2024, 16:21 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 16:22 GMT
A large portion of the station's fundraising efforts came from the shop. Eleven volunteers work together to staff the shop and keep it operational seven days a week, for fifty-one weeks a year. Shop’s sales reached an incredible £21,500, for the second year in a row! There was an additional £4,050 in sales at events such as our Summer Fayre.

Trevor Sexton, Newhaven RNLI Volunteer Shop Manager, said: “Since retiring from the Merchant Navy after 41 years, volunteering with the RNLI eased me into a life ashore again. We have a fantastic team here at the shop. If there is anyone considering volunteering in fundraising, go for it!”

The station's events team of twenty-four volunteers organised eleven events throughout the year, alongside attending eight other community events. This year, our Summer Fayre raised £9,000, with our events total being £30,000 and still rising!

Volunteer fundraisers have had a successful year supporting Newhaven RNLI. Photo: Trevor SextonVolunteer fundraisers have had a successful year supporting Newhaven RNLI. Photo: Trevor Sexton
Carol Shewell, Volunteer Events Team Leader, said: “We aim to have fun at every event, and have so much support from our local community! We have a great team and always welcome new members. If you’ve ever thought about getting involved as a volunteer with us – do it!”

If you want to join this fantastic team of fundraising volunteers at Newhaven RNLI then the station is currently looking for new volunteers to join the fundraising team. Either visit volunteering.rnli.org or email [email protected] for more information.