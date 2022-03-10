Volunteer gardeners help transform Southwater shopping centre

The green-fingered group have renovated beds and borders in Lintot Square and introduced 500 new plants for ‘seasonal interest.’

They say they hope the new plantings will provide interest for visitors, residents and businesses around the square.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is also hoped that the plants will will help improve the habitat for pollinators and other wildlife and create a more wildlife-friendly ‘corridor’ between the Downs Link and Southwater Country Park.

Volunteers in action helping to spruce up Lintot Square in Southwater

The project was funded thanks to the Government’s post-pandemic ‘Welcome Back Fund’ and made possible through the community-minded enthusiasm of a large number of individuals, groups, businesses and organisations including Horsham District Council, Southwater Community Partnership, Wendy’s Gardening, Southwater Horticultural Society, the Lintot Square Co-op, the Little TeaHouse, Southwater Parish Council, Rob Warde and many volunteers who gave up their time to dig and plant the beds.