Volunteer gardeners help transform Southwater shopping centre

The green-fingered group have renovated beds and borders in Lintot Square and introduced 500 new plants for ‘seasonal interest.’
They say they hope the new plantings will provide interest for visitors, residents and businesses around the square.
It is also hoped that the plants will will help improve the habitat for pollinators and other wildlife and create a more wildlife-friendly ‘corridor’ between the Downs Link and Southwater Country Park.
The project was funded thanks to the Government’s post-pandemic ‘Welcome Back Fund’ and made possible through the community-minded enthusiasm of a large number of individuals, groups, businesses and organisations including Horsham District Council, Southwater Community Partnership, Wendy’s Gardening, Southwater Horticultural Society, the Lintot Square Co-op, the Little TeaHouse, Southwater Parish Council, Rob Warde and many volunteers who gave up their time to dig and plant the beds.
Have you read? Major Southwater road ‘shut until March 14’