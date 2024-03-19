Volunteer litter pickers clear up roads in Rudgwick
More than 30 volunteers helped to litter pick roads around Rudgwick on Saturday (March 16).
The group gathered rubbish on roads to the north of the village. They worked their way along the B2128 all the way from Rudgwick to the heart of Cranleigh, along Furzen Lane and Rowhook Hill as far as the Chequers pub.
They also cleared Somersbury Lane towards Ewhurst.
Spokesperson for the group Chris Westbrook said: “Many thanks to all those who volunteered their time including the Co-op for their free biscuits and cakes.”