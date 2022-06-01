Volunteers make swans.

Many visitors and residents of the canal may not realise that it is almost entirely volunteer-run, relying on more than 150 volunteers throughout the year.

The volunteers take on an extraordinary range of activities at the canal, including maintaining the waterway and its unique environment, keeping the towpath accessible, running boat trips, welcoming customers in the café, organising community events and behind-the-scenes governance.

Trustee Dorothy Cox said: “Our volunteers bring a very wide range of skills and experience to the canal, and we can give them opportunities to develop new skills.

Volunteers at the Canal Trust.

"Recently, for example, a group of volunteers have found themselves working with a tutor and creating a papier mache swan and butterfly, ready for our participation in the Carnival of Lights in June.’

In addition to the Trust’s members, residents have also gotten involved with volunteering at the much-loved canal.

Students from Havant and South Downs College, as well as siblings from North Mundham, gave up their time to litter pick, while Chichester College students completed work experience as part of Public Service and Arts and Graphics courses.

Dorothy continued: “We are enormously grateful to our volunteers who give a great deal of their time to help make the canal the very special place it is, enjoyed by so many residents and visitors every year.

“We know from the feedback we receive how much their contribution is appreciated, and we simply couldn’t operate without them.

"Volunteer Week is a perfect opportunity to recognise their commitment and for us to say a huge thank you.”

