Volunteers come together at Eastbourne RNLI to celebrate 200 year anniversary

Across the station in Eastbourne, volunteers came together at 6.24pm, a time marking the date when the RNLI was created, for a special photograph and celebration of the 200 year founding of the RNLI.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said: “Our operational crew were joined by members of the water safety team, fundraising team and shop volunteers in Sovereign Harbour to mark the moment with a special picture that will be kept in the RNLI records.

“Afterwards Colin Mckee (Station Management group chairman) presented Geoff and Gwen Lloyd and Pam Isaac with their RNLI Long Service medals and thanked them for their unwavering commitment to the station throughout their time volunteering with the RNLI.”

There were also celebration across the county for the commemoration of the founding of the RNLI which included both Littlehampton and Hastings.

