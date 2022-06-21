Volunteers 'desperately needed' by Horsham charity groups

And, in a bid to help, an open day is to be held in Horsham town centre on Saturday July 2.

It is being hosted by Horsham District Council’s voluntary sector support team and visitors to the event – from 10am and 3pm – will be able to find out more about local charities, the type of work they do and the volunteering opportunities available.

Members of the public are being urged to go along and meet the recruiting community groups and charities on their stalls which will be situated in The Forum outside TK Maxx, in Blackhorse Way by Wilko, and in the Carfax.

Sussex Clubs for Young People

Among the groups attending will be Horsham Rotary Club, The Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre, Citizens Advice, Community Transport Sussex, Horsham Matters, Springboard, Streetlight UK, Amberley Museum, Ten Little Toes Baby Bank, Sussex Clubs for Young People and Impact Initiatives – Advocacy.

Horsham District Councillor Liz Kitchen said: “Charities and community groups have been severely impacted recently by the effects of the pandemic.

“We are really grateful to have a truly wonderful cohort of volunteers around our district whose dedication and commitment to their voluntary work does so much to transform the quality of many people’s lives locally.

“But the fact is that the need for volunteers has never been greater and we desperately need more volunteers.

Horsham Rotary Club

"We have hundreds of vacancies for many exciting positions and I would urge as many of you as possible to come along to this event and take a look at all the great opportunities on offer.”