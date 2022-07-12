Volunteers help conserve Storrington beauty spot

Members of Sandgate Conservation Society were out in force helping to control plant growth at Sullington Warren.

The society – a charity dedicated to the conservation and restoration of the area’s natural spaces – is still seeking new members to join.

A spokesperson said: “We have a strong presence in the local community with members throughout Sullington, Storrington, Thakeham, Washington and beyond, and we are favourably recognised by Horsham District Council.

Members of Sandgate Conservation Society take a break during work on Sullington Warren. Photo: Brian Burns

“However, we need more members. With an increasing local population and pressure to build more housing the need to ensure that there are also sufficient green spaces for people to enjoy becomes more pressing.

"The more members we have the stronger is our voice.”

Anyone who wants to join should email [email protected] or message the society on its Facebook page.