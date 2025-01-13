Volunteers help keep Chichester Canal boats shipshape

It's referred to as a boat MOT, and takes place every two years, in order to ensure the Canal Trusts fleet of business and pleasure boats are still seaworthy. A giant crane – big enough to dwarf the surrounding basin – picks up each vessel in turn, so that volunteers can clear the underside of canal weeds and harmful foreign objects.

Led by engineer Chris Grimes, and with the help of contractors at Coussens, the boat lifts took place on January 8, giving the Trust plenty of time to prepare for the restart of the boat trips come February half term.

This main event this year is lifting The Richmond – one of the Canal’s flagship vessels – which will stay out of the water for approximately three weeks for some essential checks and TLC. Next year, it will be The Kingfisher’s turn.

A spokesperson for the Chichester Canal Trust said the boat lift is also “a great opportunity to check all the boats, both our pleasure boats and support vessels for fully working engines and steering mechanisms. Despite the cold, the volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure checks were conducted swiftly and those boats passed fit were returned to the basin.”

Richard Bland, Canal Trust director, added: “Coussens, the crane contractor, for the second year in a row did a magnificent job, ably assisted by a number of our work party volunteers. Thanks to all involved.”

Boat trips will resume from February 10 and can be booked online via the Chichester Canal website.

Photos by David Richardson.

Some well deserved-refreshments!

Volunteers and engineers set to work.

Volunteers help keep the Trust running year-round.

The massive crane helps lift the boats out of the water.