Volunteers help to protect South Downs beauty spot

The volunteers - members of Sandgate Conservation Society - helped install hazel hurdles at Sullington Warren, Storrington, to protect it from damage.

Heather in the area is now in full recovery after being attacked by heather beetle.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the National Trust, which owns the land, also wants to protect a bronze-age bowl barrow - a burial monument - and adders in the area which, it says, are now becoming rare in Sussex.

Volunteers from Sandgate Conservation Society at Sullington Warren in Storrington. Photo: Brian Burns

Conservation society volunteers have also cleared some wild rhododendrons in Sandgate Park to allow light and moisture to reach other young plants.

More volunteer work days are planned at Sullington Warren on Saturday May 14 from 9.30am - 12 noon and on Saturday May 28 at Sandgate Park from 10am until noon.

Society spokesman Brian Burns said everyone is welcome to take part. “All tools, gloves etc are provided, so just turn up at the above mentioned locations on the dates specified.”

And he urged people: “Come on, give it a try as you will be most welcome. You will be among like-minded colleagues carrying out well worth tasks in the open air that just has to improve your health and fitness, and it’s all free.”

Sullington Warren in Storrington. Photo: Brian Burns