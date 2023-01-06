Edit Account-Sign Out
Volunteers prepare Horsham Park area for spring planting

Volunteers have spread tonnes of fresh topsoil at a newly-cultivated bed in Horsham Park to get ready for replanting in spring.

By Sarah Page
2 hours ago
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 3:17pm

Meanwhile, tree removal works have also been carried out at the park’s pond as part of an improvement project.

Horsham District Council first started work in summer 2021 to improve the health of the area.

Volunteers have been preparing a bed in Horsham Park for spring planting
As well as being a popular visitor attraction, the pond is an attenuation pond which gathers excess surface water, alleviating pressure and capturing pollutants that might otherwise enter the River Arun.

Preparing an area in Horsham Park for spring planting