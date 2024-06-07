Volunteers recognised by Sussex Police during National Volunteers Week

Retired police officer Brian Daniels and Rewards and Recognition Volunteer Lisa Boyd have described the change in their lives and the difference they make through volunteering with Sussex Police. Picture: Sussex Police

Two Police Support Volunteers (PSVs) have described the change in their lives and the difference they make through volunteering with Sussex Police.

This week marks National Volunteers Week which runs from June 3 to June 9, which is also marking its 40th anniversary year.

All volunteers bring an array of skills, experience and knowledge to the force to support us in our work. In return, volunteers feel valued, gain confidence, learn new skills and make a difference in their local community.

The force has already highlighted the outstanding contributions from Special Constables and from Community Speedwatch Volunteers this week.

Today, the force is recognising the work of 137 Police Support Volunteers who work in a wide range of roles including in fraud prevention, criminal justice, community hubs, our chaplains, and those supporting neighbourhood policing teams.

Last year they dedicated more than 6,000 hours of volunteering to support vital work being carried out.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Court said: “Police Support Volunteers work selflessly, dedicating their time to addressing policing issues that matter most to local communities.

“They are passionate about policing and make a significant contribution, commitment and dedication to the force.”

Among those who joined as a volunteer is retired police officer Brian Daniels. He completed a 34-year policing career with Sussex Police in 1992, then worked full time in a job outside the force until his retirement in 2014. He now volunteers in the Southwater Hub.

He said: “I became a carer for my wife who sadly passed away in October 2022. I saw an advert in the Southwater magazine asking for volunteers, and I love being around people.

“I knew a little about policing, so I decided to give it a go, and aren’t I glad I did! It gave me a purpose, it put me back in touch with people and most of all, I felt useful.”

Brian previously completed his National Service with the Royal Air Force before joining Sussex Police, and rejoined the force for two days per week.

He said: “I therefore support the force by simply doing what I do, being a link between members of the public and the police service in Southwater village.

Meanwhile Rewards and Recognition Volunteer Lisa Boyd has herself been recognised for the work she has done.

She works within the Chief Officer department to help coordinate and host awards and presentations that recognise the achievements and bravery of Sussex Police Officers, staff, Special Constables, volunteers and members of the public.

Her attention to the details both big and small have not gone unnoticed, and she is described as a fundamental member of the team.

Lisa said: “I have always been in total awe of the police and how they serve to keep us all safe. Volunteering helps me to give back to my community. It provides a healthy boost to my self-confidence, self-esteem and life satisfaction.