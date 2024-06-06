Volunteers recognised for their positive contribution to Horsham local communities
The celebrations were hosted by Horsham District Council at Slinfold Golf and Country Club as part of the 2024 national Volunteers’ Week.
There were seven categories and the winners were: ‘Biggest Heart Award’ for the volunteer who always gives their all to help make a difference: Jack Clark from Horsham and Crawley Samaritans.
‘Trustee of the Year’ for the trustee who leads their charity to fulfil its potential:Terry O’Leary, of St Catherine’s Hospice.
‘Long Service Award’: John Bearman, Thakeham Village Hall.
‘Special Recognition Award’ for the team member whose achievements and efforts always go above and beyond: Roy Bayliss, Rotary Club of Horsham.
‘Permanent Smile Award’ recognised for lifting morale, celebrating successes, and smiling their way through, whatever the circumstances: Ethan Kearl, Springboard.
‘The Dream Team Award’ celebrating an overall outstanding team effort: Billingshurst Community Larder Volunteers, Family Church.
‘Young Volunteer Award’ for the committed young volunteer (under 18) who is an inspiration to others to get involved: Aaron Van Der Pijll, 4TheYouth.
‘Outstanding Contribution’ for the volunteer who has made positive change in their local community: Nathan Harman, Rangers Lodge Wildlife Hospital.
The awards were presented by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant, the Rev Rupert Toovey and the High Sheriff of West Sussex Philippa Gogarty.
A Horsham District Council spokesperson said: “Our congratulations go out to all the winners and nominees of our 2024 Volunteer Awards.
“As a council we are so grateful for all the amazing work that the voluntary sector has been doing to help our communities, particularly in these challenging times. We feel we could not do all the great work we do without their levels of support. They make such a big difference to the quality of the lives of so many people across our district.
“If you think volunteering is something that you would like to get involved in, please get in touch with our Voluntary Sector Support team at the council. We have so many different roles available and your help has never been more needed or appreciated.”