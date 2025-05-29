Volunteers speak out about their vital work for a Sussex children's charity

Volunteer Heather Stanley.

To mark this year’s National Volunteers’ week (2-8 June) Sussex children’s charity Chailey Heritage has been focussing on what volunteering gives back to volunteers.

Chailey Heritage Foundation is a charity providing education, care and transition services to mchildren and young adults with complex physical disabilities. Their mission is to give disabled children and young adults every opportunity to pursue their fullest potential.

Sharon Attfield-Davis, Chailey’s Volunteer Coordinator, said: “Our charity is a thriving community of support for children, young people and families living with complex disabilities. Our volunteers are invaluable. We know that without their dedication we would not be able to offer the range of specialist activities and services.

"We show our gratitude with events and other forms of recognition, but we know that volunteers often give their time for more personal reasons”.

Heather Stanley, a former finance director with the NHS, volunteers for the Chailey community team, supporting at fundraising events. Heather says volunteering has given her renewed purpose and is invaluable for her well-being: “One of the most rewarding aspects of volunteering for Chailey is the thanks I get every time I volunteer. After I lost my partner, I found that volunteering gave me a purpose, a reason to get up and face the world. I really enjoy talking to other volunteers and getting to know them at events. It’s great to be part of a team.”

Heather’s connection with Chailey has enabled her to meet new friends and it has given her the confidence to attend events on her own. She understands that contributing to fundraising efforts has a direct and meaningful impact on the lives of the young people supported by the charity—and has also been a vital source for her own mental health.

Another volunteer who appreciates the well-being aspects to volunteering is Georgina Downard– a solicitor specialising in helping families of SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) children.

Georgina works at home and finds volunteering with Chailey’s Therapeutic Riding Service and Patchwork Farm helps her to reconnect with the outside.

Georgina said: “Both roles are rewarding and uplifting. I have learnt a lot about looking after a range of animals and seeing the difference interacting with animals can make to a young person is wonderful! I get so much enjoyment out of it that I prioritise the time to volunteer. It allows me to slow down and work at a different pace to my day job – and, as a real bonus, it has helped me make new friends with people that otherwise would never have met. Volunteering is worth making the time for as it allows me to do the things I enjoy and which feed my soul.”

Sharon added: “It’s wonderful that our volunteers get really positive experiences from their volunteering with us. We have many opportunities at Chailey and always welcome new additions to the team.

Anyone who wants to get involved can contact us through our website under Volunteering. We would be delighted to hear from anyone who has some time and energy to help our

young people thrive”.

Gareth Germer, Chailey’s Chief Executive, said: I would like to thank each and every volunteer at Chailey. They all make a difference to the lives of the children and young people in our care. National Volunteers’ Week is the perfect opportunity to express our thanks publicly – but we are grateful to our volunteers every single day of the year.”