Volunteers transform Burgess Hill centre for Ukrainian refugees

On their UK Community Day, thirteen CSL Behring UK colleagues carried out work including clearing out the garage store, gardening, decorating and painting a room which will become an IT suite with computers the refugees can use for free.

As well as refugees, the Cherry Tree Centre, in Burgess Hill, is used by various charity groups.

Claire Sumpter, volunteering and communications lead for Mid Sussex Voluntary Action, said: “The team’s enthusiasm, cheerful energy and hard work has made an enormous difference to our community centre space. Their efforts will have a direct positive benefit to our centre users, staff and groups.”