To prove that we’re not barking mad and to show how dog friendly Sussex is, the organisation asked people to send in pictures of their pooches enjoying a day out in West Sussex.

The response was a howling success and from West Wittering beach to Petworth House, the Weald & Downland Living Museum to Kingley Vale, it was the dogs’ day to shine. The three lucky winners won tickets to the ultimate doggy day out, Goodwoof.

Now, you too can turn glory hound and choose your favourite dog from the shortlisted entries.

To vote for your favourite, simply email the name of the dog to [email protected] with ‘West Sussex Dogs’ in the subject line before Thursday, June 27.

We will only use your email for voting purposes and your name and email address will not be retained. For further details of the National World privacy policy, click here.

Once the top-four have been chosen, there will be a follow-up vote to crown the overall winner.

Don’t forget, you can unearth plenty more doggy inspiration on the The Great Sussex Way website, from great dog walks to dog friendly accommodation, places to eat, attractions and beaches, and tails will be wagging on the special doggy itinerary – www.thegreatsussexway.org/ideas-and-inspiration/itineraries/dog-lovers-itinerary – which proves every dog has its day in West Sussex.

1 . Choose your favourite dog Alf – Andrew TerryPhoto: The Great Sussex Way

2 . Choose your favourite dog Archie – Teresa ParfootPhoto: The Great Sussex Way

3 . Choose your favourite dog Balu – Hayley NewburyPhoto: The Great Sussex Way