Vote to take place on West Wittering plan
Should more than 50 per cent of those who take part in the referendum vote in favour of the Plan being used to help decide planning applications in the area, then it can be considered to be ‘made’.
During a meeting of Chichester District Council’s cabinet on Tuesday (November 7), members recommended that, should that happen, then the Neighbourhood Plan could be made part of the Development Plan for the district.
A final decision on whether to do that will be made by the full council following the referendum.
The parish council, along with the local community and ward councillors, have been working on the preparation of the Plan for years.
Mark Chilton (Lib Dem, The Witterings) said: “I would just like to commend the local parish council for the quality of the work they have put into this and particularly the depth of the exercise.”
Photographic ID will need to be provided at the polling station in order to vote in the referendum.