Voters asked for views on Horsham polling places
and live on Freeview channel 276
Every five years Horsham District Council has to undertake a statutory review of all polling districts, polling places and polling stations.
The current review also takes account of the new parliamentary constituency boundaries which were recently reviewed by the Boundary Commission for England.
The review seeks to ensure that polling stations are fit for purpose and if not, identify suitable alternatives; and that all polling stations are accessible for all electors.
More information is available at: www.horsham.gov.uk/pollingstationreview. The council says that comments and suggestions are welcomed from individuals or groups who have particular expertise in access to premises or facilities for people with any type of disability.
All representations and views must be made in writing by email to [email protected] or by post to: Electoral Services, Horsham District Council, Parkside, Horsham, RH12 1RL by Monday October 30 2023.