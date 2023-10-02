BREAKING
Voters asked for views on Horsham polling places

Residents who are registered to vote are being invited to share their views on places used for voting in the Horsham district.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 13:33 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 13:34 BST
Every five years Horsham District Council has to undertake a statutory review of all polling districts, polling places and polling stations.

The current review also takes account of the new parliamentary constituency boundaries which were recently reviewed by the Boundary Commission for England.

The review seeks to ensure that polling stations are fit for purpose and if not, identify suitable alternatives; and that all polling stations are accessible for all electors.

Voters in Horsham are being asked to share their views on polling stations. Photo: PixabayVoters in Horsham are being asked to share their views on polling stations. Photo: Pixabay
Voters in Horsham are being asked to share their views on polling stations. Photo: Pixabay

More information is available at: www.horsham.gov.uk/pollingstationreview. The council says that comments and suggestions are welcomed from individuals or groups who have particular expertise in access to premises or facilities for people with any type of disability.

All representations and views must be made in writing by email to [email protected] or by post to: Electoral Services, Horsham District Council, Parkside, Horsham, RH12 1RL by Monday October 30 2023.

