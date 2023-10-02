Residents who are registered to vote are being invited to share their views on places used for voting in the Horsham district.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Every five years Horsham District Council has to undertake a statutory review of all polling districts, polling places and polling stations.

The current review also takes account of the new parliamentary constituency boundaries which were recently reviewed by the Boundary Commission for England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The review seeks to ensure that polling stations are fit for purpose and if not, identify suitable alternatives; and that all polling stations are accessible for all electors.

Voters in Horsham are being asked to share their views on polling stations. Photo: Pixabay

More information is available at: www.horsham.gov.uk/pollingstationreview. The council says that comments and suggestions are welcomed from individuals or groups who have particular expertise in access to premises or facilities for people with any type of disability.