BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Vulnerable Crawley man goes missing

Police have today launched a search for a missing Crawley man.
By Richard Gladstone
Published 24th Sep 2023, 16:04 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 16:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re concerned for Trevor, 48, who is vulnerable and missing from Crawley.

“He has grey/white hair and sometimes wears glasses. Last seen wearing a black Superdry jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers. Please dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 1262 of 23/09.”

Related topics:PoliceSussex Police