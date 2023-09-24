Vulnerable Crawley man goes missing
Police have today launched a search for a missing Crawley man.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re concerned for Trevor, 48, who is vulnerable and missing from Crawley.
“He has grey/white hair and sometimes wears glasses. Last seen wearing a black Superdry jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers. Please dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 1262 of 23/09.”