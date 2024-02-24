Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police said officers were searching for 36-year-old Oliver, who was ‘vulnerable and missing from London’ in the Beachy Head area of Eastbourne

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are deeply sorry to report that Oliver, who was reported missing from London, has been found deceased.

"His next of kin have been informed and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

"Our thoughts are with Oliver's loved ones at this tragic time.”