‘Vulnerable, missing man’ found dead in East Sussex
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police said officers were searching for 36-year-old Oliver, who was ‘vulnerable and missing from London’ in the Beachy Head area of Eastbourne
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are deeply sorry to report that Oliver, who was reported missing from London, has been found deceased.
"His next of kin have been informed and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
"Our thoughts are with Oliver's loved ones at this tragic time.”
People in need of someone to talk to can call Samaritans any time, from any phone, for free on 116 123. A Samaritans spokesperson said: “Whatever you're going through, a Samaritan will face it with you. We’re here 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”