A family of six, including a dad with a degenerative bowel condition, were left without drinkable water for two days at their Worthing home.

Scott and Jayne Melhuish – who live with their four children in Palmerston Avenue – discovered last Thursday evening (May 22) that their tap water was ‘undrinkable’.

Whilst the incident was ongoing, Jayne explained: “It smells of strong chlorine, worse than a swimming pool. We can’t drink it or bathe in it. Even when we boil it it still smells.

"Southern Water have been contacted, we have asked for support and help. They can’t do anything until Tuesday (May 27) at the earliest. They can’t even supply us with bottled water to keep us going.

"My husband is disabled, housebound with a degenerative bowel condition. He needs to keep his fluids up, and be able to keep himself clean. Southern Water were made aware of this and still can’t help us. Us and our neighbours are at a loss as to what to do.”

Scott – who is on the water register as a vulnerable customer – said he is ‘housebound’ and needs to use the toilet ‘quiet a lot’ due to his condition.

"Occasionally I need to shower more than once a day,” he said. “I get incredibly thirsty but the chlorine in the water was so strong, even in the showers.

"I've got the downstairs shower for me, my wet room because I can't make it up the stairs anymore. To shower in it was painful.

"There was so much chlorine in the water, it was painful to be in the shower.

"They [Southern Water] said that it wasn't an emergency – although I was on their registered vulnerable users. They said they would contact me on Tuesday to book an appointment and come out and see how bad it was.”

The family were without drinkable water until Sunday afternoon when the issue ‘fixed itself’, Scott said.

He added: “The water had stopped smelling and tasting of chlorine. It was the same with the showers.”

Southern Water said staff ‘reached out to the customer’, who ‘confirmed their water supply is now back to normal’. This was to ‘organise follow-up water quality testing as a precaution’.

Engineers then visited the property to carry out tests – the results of which are yet to be confirmed. The water company said it, ‘as a precaution’, delivered bottled water to customers whilst it awaits laboratory results.

A spokesperson for Southern Water added: “We’re very sorry that this customer experienced disruption to their drinking water supplies, and for any confusion caused by their conversations with our team.

“We take all customer complaints extremely seriously and have already launched a review into the conflicting advice provided in this instance – and will take all learnings forward.”