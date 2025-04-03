Wadars, based in Ferring, Worthing, has rescued and rehomed animals – including cats, dogs and rabbits – for more than 50 years.
The charity doesn’t just rescue domestic pets – the real-life heroes also care for injured and at-risk wildlife in the local area.
In 2023, Wadars was asked to rehome nearly 1,000 companion animals, and was called out to more than 1,200 wildlife rescues.
The charity currently has several dogs of all different breeds available for rehoming.
The charity asks for a minimum adoption fee of £200 for a dog over six months of age, and £270 for a dog under six months.
1. Lenny - four-year-old French Bulldog
Lenny is a loveable dog with bundles of energy! He enjoys his walks and is happy to meet other dogs, but can be 'quite strong' on the lead, so he needs an adopter who is able to control his excitement. Wadars said Lenny is good around older children, but needs to be the only pet in his new home as he can be a little possessive over ‘his’ toys. With a stable environment and an established routine, Lenny is bound to reach his full potential and make an excellent companion, the charity said. Photo: Wadars
2. Nova - four-year-old Belgian Shepherd
Nova was originally an unclaimed stray, so very little is known about her background, Wadars said. The charity believes she is around four years of age. Since being in the care of Wadars, Nova he has shown herself to be a polite and well-mannered girl who loves cuddles and isn’t bothered by other dogs. Nova is an easy-going girl who would suit an active home. The charity said she 'should be fine living with older children'. Photo: Wadars
3. Finley and Ruby - Dachshunds
Finley, 13, and Ruby, 10, are a couple of 'delightful' elderly dogs who are looking for their forever retirement home. Like most Dachshunds, they are happy and friendly around people but can be vocal with other dogs…. unless they’re also Dachshunds! Due to their age, all they desire is a short walk and sniff around the block or local park, and a nice garden and lap to sit on. Wadars is looking for a quiet, adult-only home for this friendly pair and would love to hear from you if you can offer them their forever home. Photo: Wadars
4. Rusti and Milly - Dachshunds
Rusti and Milly were taken into the care of Wadars after their owner sadly passed away. Rusti, 7, is Milly's mum. She has a gentle temperament, and lacks a little confidence around new people and things, so would be best suited to a quieter home. Daughter Milly, 3, is more confident and outgoing - together they make the perfect pair. Like the majority of Dachshunds, the two girls can be a little vocal when meeting dogs outside of the home but have been used to living with other canines. Due to Rusti’s lack of confidence, Wadars is looking for a calm, adult-only home for these two little ladies. Photo: Wadars
