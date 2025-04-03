4 . Rusti and Milly - Dachshunds

Rusti and Milly were taken into the care of Wadars after their owner sadly passed away. Rusti, 7, is Milly's mum. She has a gentle temperament, and lacks a little confidence around new people and things, so would be best suited to a quieter home. Daughter Milly, 3, is more confident and outgoing - together they make the perfect pair. Like the majority of Dachshunds, the two girls can be a little vocal when meeting dogs outside of the home but have been used to living with other canines. Due to Rusti’s lack of confidence, Wadars is looking for a calm, adult-only home for these two little ladies. Photo: Wadars