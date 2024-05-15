Wadhurst Manor care home honours staff on International Nurses Day

By Samantha HardingContributor
Published 15th May 2024, 13:34 BST
Residents and staff at Wadhurst Manor care home in Wadhurst, were happy to get involved and show thanks by hosting a much-deserved afternoon of celebrations in the home with a special poetry reading from the homes resident ambassador followed by a special gift and certificate presentation.

Maria, General Manager at the home, said: “At Wadhurst Manor, our nurses and staff are hard-working, dedicated, and passionate about caring for others, and that compassion and commitment has shone through even more over the past year.

"They continue to work tirelessly, and I’m proud of the professionalism and duty of care they uphold. All their efforts are focused on delivering the best possible care for our residents, so it’s nice to take this time to show our appreciation in return.”

Audrey, who lives at Wadhurst Manor, said: “I wanted to mark this special day to say thank you to all the staff here that spend so much time and energy looking after us.

Special Poetry Reading For the Nurses And TeamSpecial Poetry Reading For the Nurses And Team
"I decided to read a poem on behalf of us all, afterwards we presented them with individual, certificates and gifts.

"The Chef made a beautiful cake for us all to enjoy.

"it’s been lovely to show just how much we appreciate them; they do a smashing job.”

