Wadhurst Station Ground returns to East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service ownership

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (ESFRS) has announced that Wadhurst Station Ground has returned to its ownership.

ESFRS confirmed on Monday, June 16, that there has been a conclusion of the lease of the land previously occupied by Wadhurst Parch Council.

An ESFRS spokesperson said: “Following this transition, a tree survey was conducted on site. This survey identified seven trees affected by Ash Dieback. Planning permission has been submitted for the felling of one diseased tree. Subject to approval, this work is expected to take place in August, after the bird nesting season has ended.

“The site also contains a conservation pond, which remains a protected area. No work can be carried out in or around this space without direct consent from Wadhurst Parish Council. Site maintenance will continue, with our contractor carrying out routine works such as grass cutting. During the summer months, we allow areas of grass to grow wild to support biodiversity and local wildlife.

“If you have any queries about this site please contact us at [email protected].”