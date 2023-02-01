Wakehurst in Ardingly is set to open its gardens to dogs for the first time.

Kew’s wild botanic garden said the offer was developed in response to positive feedback from members and visitors.

It means dogs and their owners can visit Wakehurst seven days a week from Monday, February 27, exploring over 10km of dog-friendly paths and habitats across the 535-acre site.

Wakehurst director Ed Ikin said: “At Wakehurst, we believe a stroll through our wild landscape forms a dog walk with a difference. With each visit, people walking their dogs will be contributing to Kew’s critical conservation work and pioneering science research undertaken to combat biodiversity loss.”

Wakehurst in Ardingly is set to open its gardens to dogs for the first time. Photo: RBG Kew

Wakehurst said that a completely new fenced-off part of the gardens will be opened especially for dogs to go off-lead. There will also be designated dog-free areas so all kinds of visitors can enjoy their day out.

The venue’s new Canine Code welcomes up to two dogs per adult, which must remain on a short lead (available to borrow at the Visitor Centre), and says owners must clean up after their dog. The full Canine Code is available online or in a leaflet at Wakehurst.

Jamie Osborne, head of visitor experience and commercial, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our gardens to dogs. We have listened to feedback from our members and visitors who have encouraged us to take this step, and hope that this allows many of them to enjoy the gardens more frequently.”

Wakehurst in Ardingly is set to open its gardens to dogs for the first time ever. Photo: RGB Kew