The Kew Gardens site near Haywards Heath, which gives free entry to National Trust members, is bringing the popular Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler book Room on the Broom to life.

Situated in the enchanting woodlands, the trail recreates the journey of Witch’s windswept adventure, through 3D installations and family-friendly activities.

Children can also join a willow wand-making workshop, take part in a treasure hunt to recover Witch’s lost items, and concoct a nature-inspired spell at the end of the trail. There is also a sticker trail for children, for an additional £3 charge.

Until October 30, anybody wanting to visit Wakehurst must book in advance and select a time slot for entry. A standard adult ticket costs £14.95.

A car parking space (£3.50), if needed, must also be booked and paid for in advance.

Wakehurst is offering early opening for members, as well as quiet sessions for those with hidden disabilities. As per standard entry, children 16 years and under go free.

For more information and to book, see https://www.kew.org/wakehurst

1. Room on the Broom trail The trail at Wakehurst runs through the end of October half term Photo: Katherine HM Photo Sales

2. Room on the Broom trail Katherine and her family at the end of the trail Photo: Katherine HM Photo Sales

3. Room on the Broom trail Entrance to the trail Photo: Katherine Photo Sales

4. Room on the Broom trail The stickers on the trail Photo: Katherine HM Photo Sales