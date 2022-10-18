Edit Account-Sign Out
Wakehurst Room on the Broom trail for October half term: When it’s on, how you book tickets, how much it costs

Family fun is on the agenda at Wakehurst in West Sussex this half term.

By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
35 minutes ago
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 1:19pm

The Kew Gardens site near Haywards Heath, which gives free entry to National Trust members, is bringing the popular Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler book Room on the Broom to life.

Situated in the enchanting woodlands, the trail recreates the journey of Witch’s windswept adventure, through 3D installations and family-friendly activities.

Children can also join a willow wand-making workshop, take part in a treasure hunt to recover Witch’s lost items, and concoct a nature-inspired spell at the end of the trail. There is also a sticker trail for children, for an additional £3 charge.

In pictures: families have fun as Room on the Broom arrives at Wakehurst for October half-term

Until October 30, anybody wanting to visit Wakehurst must book in advance and select a time slot for entry. A standard adult ticket costs £14.95.

A car parking space (£3.50), if needed, must also be booked and paid for in advance.

Wakehurst is offering early opening for members, as well as quiet sessions for those with hidden disabilities. As per standard entry, children 16 years and under go free.

For more information and to book, see https://www.kew.org/wakehurst

