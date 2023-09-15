Two friends from Walberton are set to take off on a 1,000 mile charity bike ride to a town in Northern Italy in aid of a local charity.

Kieran Breheny, 61, and Mike Ramseyer, 69, aim to complete the journey in ten days to raise money for the Snowdrop Trust, which provides nursing care at home for children with life-threatening or terminal illnesses.

The friends will begin the challenge on Monday (September 18) and will arrive at their destination in Valdobbiadene a day before Mike’s 70th birthday. The mammoth bike ride will see the pair face nearly 50,000 feet of uphill riding through the Alps and the Dolomites.

Kieran said: “My wife has been a volunteer for the Snowdrop Trust for the last 15 years and I’ve seen all the good work that they do, and that inspired us to use this opportunity to raise money for them.

“It’s also Snowdrop’s 30th anniversary this year.”

The pair have been training hard in preparation, though Kieran was set back in his training after he collided with a van while on a training ride and broke his scapula.

However, he is now ‘back on the bike’ and ready to take on the challenge alongside Mike.

At the time of writing, the pair are just £200 away from meeting their target of £5,000.

To find out more and to donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/page/kieranandmike-cycle-to-valdobbiadene-1692023033616

Di Levantine, chairman and co-founder of the Sussex Snowdrop Trust, said: “I am in awe of this immense challenge Kieran and Mike are undertaking!

“This is an absolutely unbelievable challenge to cycle 1000 miles! I am sure they have prepared well and hope that they have scheduled in a great celebratory meal of pizza and wine when they arrive in Italy.

"The donations will go towards the costs of our much needed Care at Home Team which include nurses, counsellors and support workers who make such a difference to families as they are faced with challenges of caring for their child.