For once, it was the fruit and vegetables that were the stars of the show, although there were also some stunning flower arrangements and plenty of pretty blooms displayed in the village hall.

Brenda Bailey, events co-ordinator, said: “It was the best autumn show that has ever been held in Walberton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The local vegetable and fruit growers have been working very hard to produce such an excellent standard.

Alan Humphrey with his trophy for the best exhibit in the cut flower classes

"The cookery section had more entries than ever before. The floral art was also much admired, especially the class for an arrangement in a container from your recycling bin, which proved very popular.

"The handicraft section attracted some new competitors. The dahlias were the most amazing standard, showing off their brilliant colours."

Brenda was among the trophy winners and was presented with the Chrysanthemum Cup.

Alan Humphrey was awarded the Dahlia Cup and also received the Millennium Glass Vase for the best exhibit in all of the floral art classes.

Stunning blooms on show at Walberton Gardeners Club's autumn show

Rosemary Burgess won the Fuchsia Glass Bowl, Bob Rogers was awarded The Drakers Dibber, Pat Varney won the Domestic Silver Salver, Brian Bailey was presented with the Floral Art Salver and Jill Brown was awarded the John Mills Memorial Bowl.

Other prize winners were Angela Barker, Theresa Edwards, Roberta Butler, David Donovan, Ann Wells, Maureen Dorking, Ron Bentley, Angela Rollinson, Daphne Hobbs-Green, Keith Perry, Rowan Bailey, Brian Varney, Hilary Escolme, Kate Mills, Susan Scowen, Liesma Mezulis, Annabelle Heath, Sharon Elderton, Ann Grigson and Teresa Gess.

The scarecrow competition was won by 1st Barnham Brownies.

The club welcomes anyone with an interest in growing. Its shows are not just for the green fingered, though, with prizes for cookery, crafts and photography on offer alongside the horticultural classes. Visit www.walberton-gardeners-club.com.