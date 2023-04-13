Edit Account-Sign Out
Walberton Gardeners Club spring flower show breaks all records

​Walberton Gardeners Club had a fabulous spring show and it broke all records, with an amazing array of colours and scents.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:48 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 14:48 BST

The 204 entries were a sight to behold and not only were all the cut flower classes wonderful but the pot plants, photography and craft classes were brilliant as well.

The cookery section was well supported, with 12 marmalade entries, and the children’s section was as popular as ever, with beautiful collages of spring blossoms.

Trophy winners were Keith Perry, Milennium Cup for best tulip exhibit; Patrick Dealtry, Peggy Finlay Memorial Trophy for best daffodil exhibit; Pat Varney, Silver Salver for best cookery exhibit; Theresa Edwards, Silver Salver for best floral art exhibit; and Ann Cannings, Innes Brown Memorial Trophy for best overall exhibit in the flower classes.

The summer flower show, dog show and fete will be on Saturday, July 8.