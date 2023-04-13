Walberton Gardeners Club spring flower show breaks all records

​Walberton Gardeners Club had a fabulous spring show and it broke all records, with an amazing array of colours and scents.

The 204 entries were a sight to behold and not only were all the cut flower classes wonderful but the pot plants, photography and craft classes were brilliant as well.

The cookery section was well supported, with 12 marmalade entries, and the children’s section was as popular as ever, with beautiful collages of spring blossoms.

Trophy winners were Keith Perry, Milennium Cup for best tulip exhibit; Patrick Dealtry, Peggy Finlay Memorial Trophy for best daffodil exhibit; Pat Varney, Silver Salver for best cookery exhibit; Theresa Edwards, Silver Salver for best floral art exhibit; and Ann Cannings, Innes Brown Memorial Trophy for best overall exhibit in the flower classes.

Walberton Gardeners Club spring flower show broke all records