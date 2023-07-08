Walberton Village Hall to have improved wi-fi following £2,000 donation from homebuilder

Walberton Village Hall will soon be better connected following a £2,000 donation from Linden Homes, which is building 175 new properties at its Avisford Grange location in the West Sussex village.

As a result of the gift, there will be an improved WiFi service in the village hall through the installation of a new UniFi mesh system. It means that an internet connection will be available both inside and outside the building.

Village hall manager Fiona Horton welcomed the donation from Linden Homes and the improvements to the WiFi connection.

She said: “It will be very beneficial as we will have good WiFi in both of the halls and outside on the playing field.”

(From left to right) Fiona Horton Walberton Village Hall manager, Debbie Jacobs Linden Homes sales consultant and Jean Strickland chair of trustees at Walberton Hall. Picture: Vistry

The venue, located off The Street in Walberton, has a main hall and a small hall that are both available for hire and is also home to numerous groups and activities, including a pre-school, a theatre group, a bowls club, a gardening club, Pilates and yoga classes, and dog training sessions.

The hall lies next to the village recreation ground, which neighbours the new homes being built at Avisford Grange.

Sales and marketing director at Linden Homes South East, Ginny James, said: “We are keen to support clubs and facilities in Walberton, as we build new homes within the village at Avisford Grange.

“The village hall is a vital hub for local people and is used by a wide variety of local groups as well as being available to hire. So, we wanted to give it our backing with a donation of £2,000.

“The money will help provide an improved WiFi connection that will extend across the whole building as well as outside on the playing field. It will make life much easier for everyone using the hall.”

Linden Homes is building 123 properties for private sale along with 52 affordable homes available for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership at Avisford Grange. Plans for the 28-acre site also include public open space, play areas, a community orchard and tennis courts.

To find out more about the homes that Linden Homes is building in Walberton, visit lindenhomes.co.uk.

