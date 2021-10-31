Waldron man raises £6,000 for charity with 370-mile cycle

Sean Dexter, who is from East Sussex, was joined by friend Simon Lowe, from Sheffield, as they took part in a six-day journey from the Midlands to Waldron to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The close friends were inspired to fundraise after witnessing a parent living with dementia, according to the charity.

Mr Dexter set off from his father’s birthplace in Luffenham, Rutland and Simon from his mother’s birthplace in Eastwood near Nottingham.

L-R: Sean Dexter with Simon Lowe SUS-211031-134122001

The Waldron man said, “Alzheimer’s disease robs people of their lives.

“Having seen my mother and now my father progress through the various phases of the disease I have seen first-hand what a terrible impact it has on both the person, their family and carers.”

Ellie Horswill, regional fundraising officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said, “We’re so grateful to Sean and Simon for supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“Dementia affects a significant proportion of the population – one in three people over 65 in the UK will die with some form of the condition.

Sean Dexter (right) with his father Alan and Simon Lowe (left) SUS-211031-134748001