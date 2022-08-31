Walking festival returns to Eastbourne

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne Walking Festival will run from September 16-25.

The free 10-day festival encourages people to get out and about, be active and discover the joy of walking.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Visit Eastbourne spokesperson said: “From tranquil coastal strolls in Eastbourne and the South Downs to the culture and history of the town, dog-friendly walks and nature walks, there are walks to suit all abilities.

Eastbourne Walking Festival. Picture from James Ratchford

“There are 52 walks ranging from easy, to moderate, to challenging taking place across Eastbourne, the downs and surrounding areas.

"All walks are free but some welcome donations.”

Eastbourne walking champion Gill Mattock will lead three walks, including one called ‘lots of bottoms’ which starts at Friston Pond at 10.30am on September 18.

The spokesperson added: “Gill will lead walkers on one of her favourite walks taking in Friston Forest and Jevington on an eight-mile hike.

“For those who would prefer a gentle wander, there will be a guided talk and walk about the temporary sculpture in the grounds of St Mary’s Church, Hampden Park, with walk leader Fenya Sharkey.

"Visitors can explore the history of the church and parish, followed by coffee and cake.

"It is on September 22 at 10.30am finishing at noon.”

Keen walker Richard Page will also lead ‘Belle Tout in our eyeline’, a six-mile hilly walk on September 24.

Walkers are asked to meet at the kiosk by Bede’s School at 10.30am before ascending gradually, but not via the steep route, to follow downland paths towards Belle Tout, with a few stiles, returning via Beachy Head to the starting point at around 1.45pm.

Gil said: “Eastbourne Walking Festival is a wonderful 10-day celebration of the great outdoors right on our doorstep here in Eastbourne, on the South Downs and surrounding areas.

“There is an amazing variety of walks this year, I would encourage people to visit the website.

“Once you have found a walk that appeals, click through to get yourself a ticket.

"You will then receive an email confirming your space on this walk.”

Tickets for walks can be booked on www.eastbournewalkingfestival.co.uk.