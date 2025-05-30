Wanted woman found by Sussex Police
A wanted woman has been found by Sussex Police.
Sussex Police confirmed that previously wanted Jasmine Ide was found.
Police added that it followed an appeal in July 2024 about a robbery in Crawley.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Officers can confirm that she faces no further police action in relation to the incident.
"We thank the public for their help and support with our appeal.”
