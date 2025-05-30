Wanted woman found by Sussex Police

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 30th May 2025, 18:42 BST

A wanted woman has been found by Sussex Police.

Sussex Police confirmed that previously wanted Jasmine Ide was found.

Police added that it followed an appeal in July 2024 about a robbery in Crawley.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Officers can confirm that she faces no further police action in relation to the incident.

"We thank the public for their help and support with our appeal.”

