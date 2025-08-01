War of words breaks out over beach tables at Hastings

The owners of the Selkie reacted after the Council issued a clarification statement on Thursday July 31.
The Council said: “Selkie currently leases the café premises from Hastings Borough Council which includes the main cafe kitchen site, a storeroom, and two additional outside seating areas located on the upper and lower levels of Bottle Alley covered promenade. Selkie wants to extend its premises licence out on to an area of beach in front of the café.
"The beach is Foreshore Trust land, not Hastings Borough Council land, and commercial activity is not permitted, other than within the areas defined within the Hastings Borough Council Act 1988. This Act enables a small amount of commercial activity, but only within a defined geographical area, delineated in the plans in the Act, to ensure that the objects of the trust are protected. Selkie was advised that tables and chairs could be placed on the beach but to comply with the restrictions in the Act they must remain available for all users of the beach. “Following complaints from the public and other agencies, earlier this month all businesses on the lower promenade were contacted reminding them that they should limit their activity only to the areas for which they have leases and/or premises licences and that access for the public, contractors, and the emergency services must be retained. “Information was sent setting out those areas specific to each business and explained that officers would be available to meet and review the situation with businesses and answer any questions. “On Friday 25 July officers from the licensing and coastal teams went to speak with the business operators and discussed how we can ensure that balance can be maintained. All businesses were given the same information at this visit, that they should not have seating outside of their lease area, and if they did this it would need to be put into a formal agreement in the future, and anything on Foreshore “Trust land would not be able to be used solely by commercial customers. Other beachfront businesses have been happy to comply with this request that seating needs to be available to all beach users. Selkie wishes to extend its premises (and licence) and use its seating for its commercial customers only which would be in breach of the Hastings Borough Council Act 1988. Other commercial operators allow use of the seating by other users of the beach. “There is some confusion as the council has not required Selkie to use single-use plastic cups. On the contrary, there is a condition on the licence that states that all sales of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises shall be in recyclable containers only. As part of Selkie’s licence application, the licensee himself proposed the condition and this has always been the accepted position. “The premises have bins available for the disposable containers and other rubbish. There is regular monitoring of the beach, ensuring the beach and sea are kept clean to avoid this issue and protect the environment. There have also been issues with broken glass from bottles etc which obviously isn’t good on a beach. It would be possible and desirable for Selkie to use reusable plastic cups, plenty of other businesses do this in the town, whereby people pay a small deposit for the reusable cups that they can get back on return. “The Trust is not anti-business. You only have to look at the number of businesses thriving on the seafront. But all food and drink businesses have to comply with the terms of their licencing agreements wherever they are across the town. “It is not the council’s intention to impose unnecessary restrictions on business. The council wants our seafront to continue to thrive as demonstrated by the efforts of its officers, continuing to work with the seafront businesses to resolve any issues and strike the necessary balance between the objects of the Trust and the need to support local businesses and tourism while managing safe public access (taking into account the overriding restrictions contained in the Hastings Borough Council Act 1988). This states ‘It has a duty to protect the foreshore “to hold and maintain the Trust land for the common use, benefit and enjoyment of all Her Majesty’s subjects and of the public for the time being forever.”
But the owners of the Selkie responded, describing the Council’s statement as ‘misleading’ and said: “It undermines the very spirit of the good-faith conversations we’ve been having with senior council leadership this past week. “We were asked directly by the Leader of the Council not to post again publicly until we’d had the chance to meet. “We agreed — because we believed that resolution was the goal. To see a misleading public statement published while we honoured that agreement is incredibly disappointing.
For over a year, we’ve been asking the Council and Foreshore Trust to cite the specific clause of The 1988 Hastings Act that justifies blocking our licence variation request. They have refused. Every time, they point us to the entire document — but never the part that supposedly makes it illegal for us to do what other businesses are already doing. “It is not legally reasonable to point vaguely to an entire piece of legislation to justify a position — the specific clause or clauses must be cited. I’m not aware of any other situation where a legal stance is being pursued this doggedly, while the actual basis for it remains so conspicuously hidden. “Outside of the difficult position this puts our business in personally, we believe this is a fundamentally damaging legal interpretation — one that hinders small business, community life, local economy, and seafront regeneration across Hastings. “How is it possible that legislation being used to restrict business and block regeneration can’t be clearly explained? If the legal basis is so solid, why won’t anyone cite it? Our community is absolutely right to demand a clear legal answer to this central issue — and it’s becoming increasingly troubling that no one in the council will provide it.
"When enforcement officers visited us on Friday 25/07, they told us we couldn’t have tables and chairs on the beach, and that our lease and licence didn’t allow for it — nor could it be amended to allow it - and it would have to cease immediately. “But since then, the Council’s social media post seems to suggest tables can stay, as long as they remain open to the general public — which is exactly what we were doing anyway, and are happy to continue. However we don’t have a premises licence or lease for that area, and we can’t apply for one, because of the unsubstantiated legal position of commercial use of Foreshore land which means. “That means the beach seating area is technically classified as “takeaway/off Sales,” which triggers a whole set of licence conditions: sealed, single-use containers (not our sustainable, reusable ones), and alcohol must be served with food. So customers just a few feet outside our leased area suddenly have to follow a different, confusing and wasteful set of rules — even if they’re sitting down. “Meanwhile, other beachfront businesses have those licences and leases — on Foreshore land — and use them without issue. We’ve simply asked to do the same. Instead, we’re told it’s “not allowed”, without being told why. That’s not law — that’s policy, and opaque and inconsistent policy at that. “The council says we’re not being required to use single-use plastics. This is disingenuous. Our licence conditions, as interpreted by council officers, require takeaway drinks to be in sealed, non-glass containers — which in practice means compostable cups with lids or plastic. Open reusable cups are not accepted for takeaway use under current guidance. So yes, we’ve been forced to use single-use materials for customers seated just feet from our fully licensed space. It's wasteful, costly, and frustrating — and it doesn't align with Hastings' green ambitions. “This isn’t a fight we wanted. We’re a small, community-focused business. We’ve followed every channel, asked every question, and even agreed to pause our public campaign in good faith. But this post shows why people lose trust. Instead of transparency, we get spin. Instead of answers, silence. “We remain open to resolution — and we’re still due to meet with council leadership on Tuesday. But in the meantime, the record needed correcting.”
